Terry McLaughlin: Heartbeats should be heard

The most memorable moment in the 15-year history of the Walk for Life West Coast occurred in San Francisco on Jan. 26, when seven pregnant women and their unborn children ascended the stage, put microphones to their swelling bellies, and filled San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza with the sound of tiny heartbeats.

The heartbeats heard by the estimated 50,000 participants who overflowed the plaza may have been tiny, but they were a thundering repudiation of legislation recently passed in New York and proposed by Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and other states in the Union.

With the passage of the Reproductive Health Act in January, New York legalized abortion up to and including the moment of birth. Previously, the lives of New York's unborn children had been protected after 24 weeks gestation except in extreme cases in which the mother's life was endangered. The RHA not only repealed that standard and exchanged it for a "health" exception, broadly interpreted by courts to include age, economic, social and emotional factors, but it also struck down Section 4164 of New York's Public Health Law, which mandated medical care for any baby that survived an attempted abortion. In addition, the RHA states that "a health care practitioner … may perform an abortion." This could include any licensed health care practitioner — a midwife, a nurse practitioner, a chiropractor, a podiatrist.

This legislation allowing a baby on the verge of birth to have its life terminated was met with applause and high-fives in the New York Statehouse, with Gov. Cuomo ordering One World Trade Center to be lit up in pink in celebration.

New York's action was quickly followed by Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran's introduction of HB 2491, the Repeal Act, which seeks to repeal the state's current restrictions on late-term abortion. The Repeal Act eliminates the requirement that an abortion in the second trimester of pregnancy be performed in a hospital. The bill eliminates all the processes, including an ultrasound, required to affect a woman's informed written consent to the performance of an abortion. The bill eliminates the requirement that two other physicians certify that a third-trimester abortion is necessary to prevent the woman's death or impairment of her mental or physical health, as well as the need to find that any such impairment to the woman's health would be substantial and irremediable.

In an exchange between Tran and Virginia Delegate Todd Gilbert, Tran was asked "How late in the third trimester could a physician perform an abortion if he indicated it would impair the mental health of the woman?" Tran's answer: "The third trimester goes all the way up to 40 weeks." Gilbert then asked her "Where it's obvious a woman is about to give birth, that she has physical signs that she is about to give birth. Would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion if she was so certified? She's dilating." Tran's response: "My bill would allow that, yes."

In just a few years, "my body, my choice" has morphed into "not my body, still my choice," with abortion advocates going from "safe, legal and rare" to potential infanticide. They argue that to believe that infanticide could occur, we would have to believe that medical care providers would be willing to risk their licenses to perform medically unnecessary procedures. Evidently some are, as medical doctor Kermit Gosnell is currently serving a life sentence in prison, convicted for murdering seven babies who survived his abortions, not to mention the countless babies that were breathing on their own, but he left to die.

And then there is Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a medical doctor and a vocal supporter of the Repeal Act, who described in an interview precisely what the result of this legislation would be: "If a mother is in labor … the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

Make no mistake — the topic of this discussion could only be whether to allow this infant to live or die.

Mat Staver, chairman of the nonprofit litigation firm Liberty Counsel, says of the newly enacted law in New York, "A child can be tortured and killed seconds before it is born in New York … If the child happens to be born alive, it can now be left to suffer and die. New York has dehumanized the child in the womb, including those born alive after a failed abortion. This is infanticide."

Roe v. Wade allows women to have a legal abortion up to the point of fetal viability, which most physicians agree is between 22 and 24 weeks gestation.

A Jan. 15 Marist poll showed that over 75 percent of Americans support significant abortion restrictions, most agreeing that only in rare circumstances should it be legal after 24 weeks. A medical student testified in Kermit Gosnell's murder trial that "You could hear the screams of the babies as they were being decapitated."

As human beings, Americans, regardless of party or religious affiliation, must find the violence and cruelty of this infanticide morally repugnant and repulsive. Just because abortion advocates don't want to talk about the unpleasant reality of this increasingly radical position, doesn't make it any less true.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.