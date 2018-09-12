Terry McLaughlin: California ready to shock the nation and elect Republican businessman as governor?

Conventional wisdom says that we couldn't possibly elect a Republican governor in California today because we are just "too blue."

The politicians in Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Maine probably thought the same thing in 2014, but the citizens of those states had different ideas when they elected Republicans Larry Hogan of Maryland, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and Bruce Rauner of Illinois — and re-elected Paul LePage of Maine to a second term.

I suspect that those voters didn't deliberately set out to elect a Republican; they elected a seasoned and experienced businessman who just happened to be a Republican.

And that's what John Cox is – a successful businessman who built his own business from scratch to a $200 million enterprise with almost 100 employees. He is a lawyer, a certified public accountant, and a venture capitalist who has personally saved jobs by restoring a major food service manufacturing company to profitability.

The race for California governor is boiling down to a contest between a self-made businessman and ... a child of privilege who believes he is entitled to the office ...

Born on the south side of Chicago and raised by a single mother, who was a public school teacher, he put himself through college in two and a half years before embarking on a successful business career. He never forgot his roots in Chicago and remembers his mother often returning from work in public schools frustrated because some of the principals were so underqualified and ineffective. And how did they become principals? Because they were connected and knew the right people in city government.

These memories and experiences inspired a lifelong commitment to fight corruption and cronyism, which Cox will tell you is at the heart of his campaign for governor of California.

Special interests, progressive legislators, and failed policies have given Californians the highest income tax rate, as well as the highest poverty rate in the nation. Our gas tax and vehicle registration fees are among the highest in the country. High-income residents and small-business owners are fleeing the state because of the excessive taxes and regulations. Homelessness continues to rise in the wake of a significant housing shortage. Sanctuary state policies and laws passed by our legislators with no vote of the citizens, which seem aimed at aiding criminal perpetrators rather than protecting victims, have put the physical safety of our residents in jeopardy.

Cox's opponent in the governor's race is Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, formerly Mayor of San Francisco. In an Aug. 15 article in the American Spectator, Brian Harrington describes Newsom as "the living embodiment of privilege. Blessed with deep family connections to the wealthy, powerful, and politically connected … Possessed of good looks …his political path was facilitated by privilege and patronage, having been appointed to both the San Francisco Parking Commission and the Board of Supervisors by Willie Brown, who also engineered his election as mayor.

Though he has enjoyed public attention, Newsom has not been fond of doing the hard work of a public office holder. As lieutenant governor, Newsom missed as many as two-thirds of the public board and commission meetings he was supposed to attend and once told an interviewer he only went to work in Sacramento "one day a week, tops – it's just so dull'."

The contrast between these candidates is striking. When Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco in 2004, he introduced a 10-year plan to solve the city's homeless problem. It failed. After a walking tour to highlight the homeless crisis in San Francisco in July of this year, where he was faced with streets crowded with drug addicts and homeless persons, and where nearly a quarter of a million needles and syringes are picked up every month and human waste is piling up all over the city, Newsom told the Sacramento Bee in July, "Right now, there is no plan in the state of California. There are no goals, there are no objectives, there are no timelines."

After having held an elected state office for two terms, Newsom admitted that the political class in Sacramento, of which he is a member, has no plan and has done nothing to combat homelessness. On the other hand, Cox created a successful business building and renovating affordable housing in the Midwest and has promised that getting the California housing industry up and running again will be a major focus of his tenure in Sacramento.

While Cox has been readily accessible to the public, continuing to make numerous appearances across the state, it seems Newsom has appeared only at carefully crafted friendly venues. Is Newsom dodging tough questions and needed public debate with Cox, and simply counting on California's Democrats to cast a reflexive vote for him?

The race for California governor is boiling down to a contest between a self-made businessman and dedicated political reformer, who is willing to put his own money where his mouth is, and a child of privilege who believes he is entitled to the office, but has no record of success or accomplishment.

Democrats in California don't want their votes to be taken for granted, and they want solutions just as much as California's Republicans or Independents.

They just might shock the nation, as other "blue" states have done recently, by electing a businessman who just happens to be a Republican — a leader who will tackle the problems facing our state with genuine, practical solutions.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.