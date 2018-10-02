Terry McAteer: The Brown dynasty nears an end

Other Voices are limited to 750 words and should be a discussion of issues rather than an endorsement of a particular candidate, which can be shared within the 200-word limit of a letter to the editor. Due to space constraints, it is more likely a letter to the editor will be published in a timely manner than an op-ed submission.

As this statewide general election gets underway there is one conspicuous name that is not appearing on the ballot for the first time in nearly 70 years — Brown.

The Brown dynasty (Pat, Kathleen and Jerry) is coming to an end this election cycle. There are few families nationwide that have dominated state politics more than the Brown family has in California. Whatever your political feelings towards this family might be, it is safe to say that their impact upon the direction of the Golden State has been more profound and everlasting than any other elected or non-elected person since statehood in 1850.

I've been fortunate in life to have personally known all three of the aforementioned Brown family members. My late father, Gene McAteer, a former San Francisco supervisor and state senator, and my late mother, Frances McAteer, became best of friends with fellow San Franciscans, Bernice and Pat Brown and their four children (Barbara, Cynthia, Jerry and Kathleen). San Francisco in the 1940s and 50s was a haven for Irish-Catholic politicians and both families resided in southwestern San Francisco and hovered in the same social circles. We went to the same parish, the same schools and hung with the same group of friends. In fact, the ties between our families remain so strong that Pat's eldest granddaughter (Jerry's niece), Kathleen Kelly, is our dearest friend and godmother to our daughter, Jeanne.

The California Brown dynasty story begins in 1950 with the natural launching pad for San Francisco District Attorney Pat Brown when he was elected to the statewide office of Attorney General. California was a Republican state at the time with luminaries such as Earl Warren, Richard Nixon and William Knowland leading the Republican ranks. Pat Brown was the only statewide Democratic office holder at the time and after serving two terms as the chief law enforcement official Brown ran for governor in 1958 and handily defeated U.S. Senator Knowland.

Pat Brown was boisterous, gregarious and extremely affable — you couldn't help but like him! I remember bringing him peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on a weekly basis during the summer of 1965 while helping my dad in Sacramento. At eight, I'd sit on top of the Governor's desk to tell him my Capitol adventures. He'd laugh and tell me funny stories. The late State Historian Kevin Starr described Brown's tenure as "an exhilarating period in which California assembled itself as the cutting edge of the American experiment." His accomplishments were astounding — a higher education master plan that expanded the UC and CSU system, development of the State Water Project which made California the agricultural breadbasket of the world along with huge infrastructural expansion of the state freeway and transportation systems.

The Brown dynasty has not been immune to defeat. Pat lost his third term as governor in 1966 to Ronald Reagan. Jerry was thwarted in two unsuccessful bids for president and in his 1982 bid for U.S. senator, he was defeated by San Diego Mayor Pete Wilson. His sister, Kathleen, after serving one successful term as California State Treasurer, was defeated for governor in 1994 against then-Governor Pete Wilson.

Defeat though has never kept the Browns down as they are a persistent, hard-working family who value the term public servant. Their Irish/Catholic roots have made them tough yet compassionate and they have always possessed strong ethical values. Never has a Brown been accused of impropriety or using the office for fiscal gain unlike so many other public officials. In fact, who can remember Jerry, in his first term in the 1970s, refusing the state limo and settling for a Blue Plymouth that he drove himself.

Family is also at the root of the Brown dynasty. They are a very tight knit family that cares deeply about each other. Bernice Brown was the matriarch who set the standard of love and care. Like Barbara Bush, Bernice kept the clan in check and passed out complements only when well deserved. She held her cards close to her vest and was a very private individual to whom I was honored to know and love.

Like his father, Jerry Brown's legacy will be in the arena of education and fiscal management. Jerry during his first terms as governor had to deal with the massive reductions of state revenues with the passage of Proposition 13 (Jarvis-Gann Property Tax Reduction Initiative). He navigated these tricky waters by cutting the size of state government. During his second two terms, he inherited a complete fiscal nightmare with California on the verge of insolvency. He turned the state's finances around with tax hikes and a leaner government. He leaves with a fiscally sound government and a massive state surplus. He has accomplished this through his vast on-the-job experience and his ability to say "no" to fellow Democrats. While Jerry's bullet train has slowed to a tortoise pace and his water diversion tunnels are languishing, his work to revolutionize public school funding, realign state prisons, and deal with climate change have been progressive and provided out-of-the box leadership.

It is no coincidence that during the 70 years of Brown leadership, California has grown to become the fifth largest economy in the world; ahead of Great Britain and just behind Germany. We may be called "the left coast" but California's leadership from higher education to technology to agriculture to entertainment still places us as a world-class destination.

We are a state of 39 million (10 million in 1950) with the most diverse population of any state in the union, making us the toughest state to govern. Thanks to the Browns (Pat, Jerry, and Kathleen) California still remains "the" Golden State.

Terry McAteer is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at editboard@theunion.com.