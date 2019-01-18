Terry McAteer: Drain the swamp by eliminating U.S. Department of Education

Two years ago, my phone was ringing off the hook with nervous educators decrying the appointment of Betsy DeVos as the U.S. Secretary of Education.

People feared that DeVos was going to interfere with classroom instruction and didn't understand the nature of schools as she wasn't an educator. As I noted then and I profess today, Betsy DeVos is powerless because the U.S. Department of Education is irrelevant. Two years into her term, I, nor anyone else, can point to any impact she has had on K-12 education.

Her inaction is absolute proof that the Secretary of Education and her department is a waste of our hard-earned tax dollars.

In fact, Scott Lay, the current Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, has far more influence upon local educational policy and classroom programs than Betsy DeVos will ever have. Therefore, I again profess that taxpayers and schools would benefit by the elimination of the U.S. Department of Education. The idea has been floated before but the public perceives that eliminating this department will hurt students and our schools. It's because the general public doesn't realize the federal government should and must have no role in our schools — it's the law!

In my 36-year career in education, I can't recall on one occasion where I had a meaningful interaction with a U.S. DOE official that wasn't centered solely on filling out bureaucratic paperwork.

Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does the word "education" appear. According to the 10th Amendment of the Bill of Rights, that responsibility shall be delegated to the states. Education is a state responsibility; period.

Due to the War on Poverty programs of the 1960s, the federal government began to creep into public schools through funding of remedial reading programs, support for school breakfast and lunch programs and assisting with special education funding. Today, federal funding accounts for less than 5 percent of a local school budget. While these programs are valuable, they do not need a top down management approach which interferes with a state's responsibility to educate.

Four thousand people work for the U.S. Department of Education. I have walked the halls of its gigantic headquarters on Maryland Avenue in Washington D.C. and have been amazed at the massive cubical bureaucracy. I have met with Department of Education officials (none of whom have ever been in a classroom) to discuss educational policy and listen to their bureaucratic gibberish. In my 36-year career in education, I can't recall on one occasion where I had a meaningful interaction with a U.S. DOE official that wasn't centered solely on filling out bureaucratic paperwork. I'm convinced that we've created a $60 billion bureaucracy that exists without accomplishing much of anything.

My beef with the U.S. Department of Education is not based on partisanship, as the former secretaries of education (Arnie Duncan, William Bennett, Lamar Alexander, Terrell Bell, Richard Riley, etc.) were all fine people with fine intentions. But the fact remains that the department they ran interfered with states' rights doctrine that is paramount to the success of our federalist system.

The few programs which the U.S. DOE supports are worthwhile but those funds could be block granted to states to oversee the distribution of funds and the collection of data. If you are thinking this is hyperbole, then please ask a local teacher what they receive from the U.S. Department of Education and they will respond with a resounding "nothing."

Democrats, who want no cuts in programs or entitlements, and Republicans, who want to streamline government, should be able to agree that the DOE is a bureaucratic dark hole.

If you really want to drain the swamp, then begin with Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education.

