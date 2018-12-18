Terry McAteer: Demise of vocational education helped cause our national rift

Pundits call it tribalism; how Americans have split into two camps: red or blue.

This new unfortunate norm has much of its roots in public education. The roots of this divide occurred in the tumultuous '70s with five enormous events which seemed to happen simultaneously. Each of these events separately would have been monumental, but collectively they permanently changed the course of California public education and, in turn, created a nationwide trend toward the dismantling of most of vocational education.

It all began in 1971, when the California State Supreme Court ruled in Serrano v. Priest that all students in our schools deserved an equal amount of funding. This ruling spilled over to many other states. Up to that decision, local school boards could set local property tax rates and provide varying levels of support and programs to students. Since that decision, the control of public education dramatically shifted from local control to the halls of Sacramento which now distributes school funds on a per pupil basis. Therefore, the Legislature and Governor decreed, that what is good for L.A. Unified will be just fine for Nevada County schools.

This one-size-fits all approach to education gutted funding for expensive vocational programs which used to churn out plumbers, electricians and carpenters along with rural and urban programs designed for specific industry needs.

The next shift came in 1973, when the U.S. went to a volunteer military. The mantra of the armed forces became come "join the military and we will give you a skill and provide you a career." It was a highly successful campaign, which is still the driving force behind the success of the volunteer military. Furthermore, the volunteer military coincided with the demise of labor unions. California, whose major urban areas were strong labor union towns, witnessed their decline during the recessionary and inflationary decade of the '70s. With the demise of labor unions and the "new" military, school apprenticeship programs tied to vocational programs became nonexistent.

By 1978, California voters revolted over escalating property taxes by passing Proposition 13. Since schools were funded primarily by property taxes, California, which boasted some of the top schools in the nation, fell from number one in school funding to 48th by the 1990s.

To financially strapped California public schools over the succeeding decades, the message was heard: scale back your costly vocational skill programs. Vocational education classes (later called ROP — Regional Occupation Program and now called CTE — Career and Technical Education programs) such as auto shop and wood shop are much more expensive to staff, house and supply than purely academic classes such as math or English.

Finally, due to the expansion of the GI bill from returning World War II veterans, college campuses were being built left and right. During the 1960s, Gov. Pat Brown developed the California Master Plan for higher education which coordinated the community college, California State University and University of California systems. By the 1970s, the vision of most California families was to send their children to college, which was affordable and offered the opportunity towards upward social mobility. Therefore, California public schools were given the charge to send all students to college because it would bring financial independence and a higher quality of life.

Sure, this is a very generalized history of our schools in under 800 words, but it paints a picture of a school system under constant contraction, expansion and change. Couple this with a shift in the overall workforce from an industrial model to a technological one. In fact, few public companies have been able to absorb similar shocks or to stay competitive.

The outfall of these shocks have had impacts. On average, one-third of California graduates found success at four-year college and universities; one-third attended a local community college or entered the military while the final third basically matriculated into the local workforce at low-wage service jobs. This third group have had no marketable vocational skills and are embittered from their high school experience, because it provided them with little success and with few skills. All too often this third group has found itself competing against the low wage immigrant class.

In fact, the Public Policy Institute just recently released a study showing that the average college graduate makes $80,000 annually while an average high school graduate annually makes $36,000. The disparity over a lifetime of work amounts to well over one million dollars.

It is easy to see that "red" America is filled with many of these angry people, and rightfully so: their American dream passed them by while the college educated "blue" Americans are scratching their heads trying to understand how and why the schism occurred.

In reality, until California's business, labor, governmental and educational hierarchies are willing to focus their attention on revitalizing meaningful vocational skills training, the red and blue divide will continue.

Terry McAteer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.