Terry McAteer: Casinos are just a Band-Aid to solving real issues facing Native Americans

One of the most fascinating parts to living in Inyo County for eight years was working with five tribal nations.

Inyo County, the second largest county in area in the state, is located on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada and has the highest percentage of Native Americans of any county in the state. Nearly 25 percent of the county's population is from two tribes (Paiute and Shoshone) which occupy five reservations spread throughout Inyo.

As the Inyo County Superintendent of Schools, I attended many tribal council meetings and interacted with scores of native youth and tribal elders. Since I previously never had the chance to understand the workings of a Native American community, I took it upon myself to try to understand everything regarding the political and social system of reservation life, with the hope of improving the lives of Paiute and Shoshone youth attending Inyo public schools.

Most Americans never have the opportunity to live in a community with a local reservation but have many preconceived notions and perceptions of Native American life. I suggest to those interested to pick up the short and witty book by the acclaimed Native American author Sherman Alexie, entitled "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian." Alexie, who I was honored to meet and visit with on a trip to Inyo, provides a real life, accurate portrayal of his life on a reservation near Spokane. The book is required reading in Inyo Schools as it sparks conversation for Native and non-Native youth in discussing life on a reservation.

A beginning, easy solution is for the federal government to get out of the reservation system. Recommended Stories For You

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, about 25 percent of all five million Native Americans live on a reservation. The Federal government established the reservation system in 1851 as a means to control Indian movement and inculcate tribes in a process of assimilation. Inyo County's five reservations were established in 1939 by FDR and were the last tribes "reservationized" in this country. A reservation is simply a plot of land, under ownership by the federal government, that allows Native Americans to live on and govern themselves.

While this may have been sold as an ideal formula for resettlement, the reality is that the reservation system of the 21st century needs a total reorganization. The major problem that I saw while living in Inyo and discussed with Paiutes is the fact that the government owns the land and does not allow the native people to sell their home or property. Therefore, if a family cannot buy or sell their property then there is no incentive to improve that property. It is no wonder that reservation properties are in poor condition and many Native Americans live in substandard housing.

A beginning, easy solution is for the federal government to get out of the reservation system. It needs to turn the property over to current native owners so that their property can be bought and sold within the framework established by the tribal council. This incentive plan would instill the concept of pride of ownership and change the relationship of the federal government as "big brother." This "big brother" attitude perpetuates a complete distrust and dislike for the government and fosters a unfortunate adversarial relationship.

I had wonderful relations with my native friends and tribal leaders when I lived in Inyo. I cherish my hand-carved pipe, a beautiful piece of art, presented to me by the Big Pine Paiute tribal chair. I also realize, as do the native and non-natives who understand the reservation system (established in the 19th Century), that it is terribly broken and needs a complete overhaul. The problem is that Native Americans represent less than 2 percent of Americans and have little, if any, collective voice in our society.

While it is great to see for a first time two Native American women elected to Congress, we as a nation need to understand the systemic problems of "our" reservation system and demand a total reinventing of land ownership by Native Americans. Our Band-Aid solution of allowing tribal casinos really does not deal with the systemic issues facing Native Americans.

It's time to stop focusing on casinos and start focusing on Native American poverty, home ownership, higher education, skills training and entrepreneurship for our fellow Americans.

Terry McAteer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.