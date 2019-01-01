Terry McAteer: Another State Superintendent of Schools with no education experience

Former California Assemblyman Tony Thurmond was recently sworn-in as California's Superintendent of Public Instruction — the top education official in the state who now will manage the California Department of Education (CDE).

The race was the most expensive race ever for an education post. Collectively, the two candidates spent more than $50 million. Thurmond spent close to $20 million in defeating Marshall Tuck for this statewide office. Of that large haul, two-thirds of Thurmond's campaign coffers were filled by the California Teacher Association (CTA). In fact, CTA has been the largest financial contributor for the previous three State Superintendent's: former state Senator Tom Torlakson, former state Senator Jack O'Connell and former state Assemblywoman Delaine Easton.

Get the drift? Yes, we have a problem here!

Now this scenario wouldn't be too bad if each of the termed-out legislators had been a full time K-12 classroom teacher at one point in their career, eventually aspiring to California's superintendency of public education. Unfortunately, only one of the past four have. The same is the case for our U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. To reiterate, the two highest education officials in the nation have no clue what it is to manage seven hours a day, 30 students of varied ethic groups, varied primary languages, and varied educational levels. They have no idea what it is to write and implement lesson plans with scaffolded instruction while managing class-room discipline.

Because of this, there has been marginal leadership from the California Department of Education.

Because of this, there has been marginal leadership from the California Department of Education. In the past, educational and curricular reform came from the CDE. Today, the governor and legislature are driving their versions of educational reform using the power of the purse as the carrot. What we've seen over the past few decades has been politically driven reforms and a series of short term measures with no clear long-term vision. As an example, we've had four statewide testing systems over the past twenty years, with no real long-term data to gage academic progress of our students or schools.

The reality of this statewide office, over the past 24 years, has been that you must be be-holden to the 325,000 member teacher union or you will never be elected. Every eight years, CTA drafts and funds, using member's dues, a new Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate from a crop of termed-out legislators. Gone are glory days of former State Superintendents Bill Honig and Wilson Riles leading the State Department of Education as they understood the classroom and the needs of students.

CTA is a fine operation for what it does — representing teachers. Teacher interests, though, are not always aligned with the needs of students and/or of parents. Therefore, it would be nice to have an educational leader that represented all interests instead of being beholden to one.

Thurmond, Torlakson, O'Connell and Easton are all wonderful people whom I have personally known throughout the years. They are fine public speakers and career politicians but they are not educational leaders nor reformers. California is only one of 13 states in the U.S. that elects its top educational official. Maybe it's time to reform that position by requiring it to be an educator and by making it a gubernatorial appointment instead of a CTA appointment.

Terry McAteer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.