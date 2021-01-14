Terry M. Brown: Three cheers for Music in the Mountains
A whole bunch of your neighbors deserve recognition for a fantastic job of keeping our community together through great music during this pandemic. In March, when the pandemic hit and we were the first ones forced to cancel a concert (the night before), the Music in the Mountains Board of Directors immediately committed to keeping all of our staff 100% employed and have done so. They also gave them the freedom to re-imagine our services to the community.
The staff immediately pivoted to a virtual world, climbing a steep learning curve in record time, and producing an amazing number and variety of offerings — almost all of it original and new. Many volunteers found new ways to help the cause, from producing a record setting gala in the fall (virtual, no less) to choristers learning how to rehearse via Zoom and record themselves.
And many donors stepped up and provided the means to do it, including ones from around the world who had enjoyed our virtual concerts.
On behalf of the community, I extend hearty thanks to these folks and warm wishes for a less challenging year ahead.
Terry M. Brown, board president
Music in the Mountains
