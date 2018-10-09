Teresa Dietrich: Vote this November to protect homeownership in California

California is facing a housing crisis —and it's getting worse.

Inventory is too low and many potential homeowners and renters are simply priced out of the market. This November you can take a decisive action to protect homeownership and private property rights in California by voting.

Please Join the Nevada County Association of Realtors and vote Yes on Prop 5 and No on Prop 10.

Prop 5, The Property Tax Fairness Initiative, removes the unfair moving penalty for seniors, the severely disabled and disaster victims across the entire state while still ensuring they pay their fair share of property taxes.

Prop 10 will make California's housing crisis worse. It's the wrong solution for a state that desperately needs to create more affordable housing for middle class families. Seniors, veterans, both gubernatorial candidates and affordable housing experts all oppose Prop 10 because it will make housing less available and less affordable by repealing the Costa Hawkins Act, which provides certain protections for all parties.

It's absolutely critical we join together and vote Yes on Prop 5 and No on Prop 10. Together we can make our voice heard and protect our interests.

Recommended Stories For You

If you are not registered to vote, please register no later than Oct. 22 for the upcoming primary election to be held on Nov. 6. There are voter registration cards available at most local real estate offices, title companies, the Nevada County Association of Realtors and, of course, at the County, or you can visit on.car.org/voterreg and register today.

For more information on the Yes on Prop 5 and No on Prop 10 campaigns, please visit on.car.org/yes5no10 or contact the Nevada County Association of REALTOR, 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, CA 95945 or 530-272-2627.

Teresa Dietrich is president of the Nevada County Association of Realtors.