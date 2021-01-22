Susan Tomlin: Abortion — crime of the century
I must speak of the most abhorrent, despicable act of our times, in my opinion, that of taking the lives of innocent, helpless children.
They haven’t even taken their first gasps of air before they are ripped from the mothers’ wombs and discarded. Has there ever been such horror on a grand scale, besides the Nazi extermination of the Jews, young and old alike?
Why do the mothers of these innocents allow this, or even worse, seek this abomination? Instead, they cry, “This is my body!”
No, it was totally your body before you became pregnant. Now it is also the sanctuary of the precious baby as it develops.
If a woman does not want a baby, she can get sterilized. If she does not want to raise a child, then she can give the child up for adoption.
Why should not the baby have the same opportunities as the mother, to enjoy the gift of life? One of these babies could be the one that ends world hunger, or finds a formula to cure a disease, or stop a world war. Who are we to decide the fate of the next generation?
Susan Tomlin
Penn Valley
