Susan Rogers: OK to recycle #1-7 plastic bottles again

Nevada County cares about recycling! My previous opinion piece about surprising changes to local recycling rules clearly hit a nerve, provoking more than two dozen responses via email, phone, everyday conversation, and a lengthy discussion at my gym. A NextDoor online post garnered more than 30 comments.

Given our older age demographic here, that shouldn't be surprising. Many of us baby boomers have been recycling since the 1970s. It used to be a pretty straightforward activity, but believe me, it's a lot more complicated now, at least for the people and companies who have to deal with our trash on an daily basis.

The good news: Waste Management (hereafter referred to as WM) says it is now OK to again recycle plastic bottles, jugs and containers (such as yogurt) #1–#7. Yes, just like you did before (assuming you were doing it correctly then). Caps may be left screwed on plastic bottles (and metal caps screwed onto glass jars). Do not toss any loose caps into your recycling bin — they go astray during processing and end up in the trash. Only screwed-on caps on bottles and jars are OK (I told you it was complicated).

Personally, I'm removing all caps before recycling anything because it's easier for me to remember "Just say no to caps."

It is still not OK to recycle something simply because it has a triangle with a number on the bottom. Whether a material is technically recyclable is completely different from whether there is any Northern California recycling facility that can process it and find a market for it.

This is not WM's fault. Trash is now part of the global economy. WM can accept our recyclables only if they can sell them to someone who turns them into recycled goods. That new reality was behind Nevada County's recent experience with rule changes.

If you haven't heard, China doesn't want our contaminated recyclables anymore. "Contaminated" means trash mixed in with recyclables, or legitimate recyclable materials that are too dirty to recycle, with food stuck on or plastic bottles that still have liquid in them. This is a big deal now — your recyclables need to be clean and liquid-free. (A good rinse is OK, or wipe with a paper towel.)

According to the public relations manager for WM, China started getting stricter about what it would accept more than a year ago. More recently, they decided to crack down and the market for plastics #3–#7 disappeared completely. Nobody would buy it, so WM couldn't accept it for recycling — they would have had to throw it in a landfill. They talked to our government representatives (county and cities), who didn't want us to feel deceived if we found out that WM was trashing our #3-#7 instead of recycling it. WM was told to "educate" us about recycling only #1 and #2 plastic bottles and jugs.

The education didn't work, and WM went to Grass Valley City Council to ask permission to fine us for contaminating our recycling. That's when the trash hit the fan, so to speak. For many of us, it was the first time we learned we were doing it wrong.

I wrote my newspaper piece, then met afterwards with the WM public relations manager and their communications specialist. By the time of our meeting, the market had come back for #3-#7, meaning that WM now has a way to get rid of it again. (I know you skeptics out there will think this is too much of a coincidence, but I believe them.)

The market for recyclables will change again someday. When that happens, should we throw our un-sellable recyclables in the trash ourselves, or let WM trash them? I vote for letting WM do it. It's way too hard to get people to change their habits, and risks them getting so confused or angry that everything goes in the trash.

According to WM, "nearly one in four items placed in every recycling bin isn't actually recyclable." Plastic bags can shut down an entire recycling plant. (Do not put any plastic bags in a recycle bin, even if they enclose recyclable materials.) Soggy or food-encrusted items can spoil an entire load of recycling, sending it all to the landfill.

And be sure to recycle all your empty plastic water bottles – 69 percent of all plastic bottles don't get recycled. (I'm not part of that problem, because I boycott bottled water and carry a refillable bottle wherever I go.)

Not sure if it's recyclable? WM says: If in doubt, throw it out.

Susan Rogers is an 18-year customer of Waste Management, and a member of The Union's Editorial Board. Her opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Coalition, the Editorial Board or its members. She can be reached at EditBoard@theunion.com.