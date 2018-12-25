Susan Rogers: LaMalfa lied to get re-elected

Is it too much to expect that our elected representatives tell the truth?

When did it become acceptable to say anything, as long as you get what you want in the end?

When I was a child, the only thing that produced an extremely serious consequence from my parents was lying. It was ingrained in me from a very early age that honesty is a key component of one's character, and a moral value worth upholding.

Most readers will recognize "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor" as one of the Ten Commandments. The book of Proverbs (6:16-19) also addresses this value, listing "a lying tongue," "a false witness who pours out lies," and "a person who stirs up conflict in the community" as three of seven things that are "detestable" or an "abomination" to God.

Considering how difficult it is nowadays to know what is true and what is fake, shouldn't we expect that those who are going to represent us in Washington, D.C. stand up for truth?

According to the Bible then, our Congressman Doug LaMalfa isn't doing very well with the Big Guy upstairs right now. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, see the composite photo accompanying this piece.

The top half is a photo of Congressional candidate Audrey Denney signing a document with this wording: "I pledge not to take contributions from the oil, gas, and coal industry, and instead prioritize the health of our families, climate and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits." Her campaign posted the photo on her Twitter feed last February.

The bottom half shows the photograph digitally altered to suit LaMalfa's efforts to smear Denney by lying about what she stood for. Its headline: "Audrey Denney pledged her support to Liberal San Francisco Politicians." The printed words of the document were altered to say, "I pledge my support to Nancy Pelosi and the Liberal Democrats that want to continue our tax increases."

For the record, Denney never made any pledge to Pelosi or the so-called "Liberal Democrats."

The doctored photo, in the form of a large glossy postcard with the required notice of who paid for it ("The Doug LaMalfa Committee," see photo) was mailed to voters during the last week of the campaign prior to the election. This is standard practice in the "dirty tricks" department of political campaigns, since it gives the person being smeared no time to respond adequately before election day.

I can hear LaMalfa's supporters now. "Are you kidding? All politicians do it. It's standard practice. She is a Democrat, and you know what they stand for. And besides, she wouldn't have won anyway, the difference was too big."

Really? It shouldn't matter that our Congressman will lie to get re-elected? Considering how difficult it is nowadays to know what is true and what is fake, shouldn't we expect that those who are going to represent us in Washington, D.C. stand up for truth? Or at least not lie about their opponent?

To the argument that Denney would not have won anyway, even without the postcard: Who can say how the votes would have gone? LaMalfa won by 28,498 votes. This means that if 14,250 voters had chosen Denney instead (just under 5 percent of all those who voted), Denney would have won. (That's half the difference, plus one. Note that I'm talking about only those 291,594 people who actually voted.)

We'll never know how many were influenced at the last minute by LaMalfa's bogus hit piece. But fear is a major driving force in how people act, and invoking Pelosi's name and the standard accusation that electing any Democrat "could be expensive for North State Families" surely influenced some votes. Pictures are worth a thousand words, and advertising works — that's why big bucks are spent on it.

In an interview with The Union published Dec. 8, LaMalfa was asked about the postcard. Apparently, he first minimized his lying, saying it was "mild compared to highly competitive races," as if that excuses it. It does not.

He also called the postcard a "satirical poke." Excuse me? LaMalfa claimed she "pledge[d] support to Pelosi and the Liberal Democrats," which she simply did not do.

So, to my original question: Is it too much to expect that our elected representatives tell the truth? Or at least not lie?

LaMalfa apparently doesn't read his Bible, or maybe he doesn't care, as long as he gets what he wants in the end.

He doesn't hesitate to invoke his Christian (Catholic) faith in opposing a woman's right to control her own body, but when it comes to not bearing false witness, LaMalfa is following a broken moral compass.

Susan Rogers is a member of The Union's Editorial Board. Her opinions are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Editorial Board or its members. She can be reached at EditBoard@theunion.com.