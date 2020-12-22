Susan Reynolds: A smirk, but no mask

This morning I was in line at the Nevada City post office. I heard a rather alarming conversation between the people in the long line. Someone called another by name, so they must be friends: “You should be wearing a mask standing in line inside the Post Office.”

No reply from a very tall man with no mask.

“You are making everyone vulnerable to the COVID illness,” again from someone who knew him.

“My doctor says it’s OK — herd immunity!” from the very tall man who was breathing on everyone beneath him with no mask

From another person on the other side of the room, “My daughter will die if I get it from you!”

No reply, just a smirk from the tall man.

I can’t help but wonder if the vulnerable daughter were right in front of this tall man if he would continue to insist on not wearing a mask and insisting on “herd immunity.”

Not everyone in the herd is healthy enough to withstand COVID-19 — some in the herd, and we never know who — are more vulnerable than others. They are at risk if someone else continues to not wear a mask for their own selfish reason. Please, let’s be compassionate, let’s be mindful, and let’s be as kind as possible to protect the vulnerable.

Susan Reynolds

Nevada City