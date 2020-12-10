Susan Duey: A wonderful collaboration

Recently I had the pleasure as a guest of attending a monthly Zoom presentation by the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. The program was put together by members Barbara Drew and Robin Lafferty-Reves, and the subject was InConcert Sierra, our local classical music organization.

The presentation was a delightful mixture of descriptions of InConcert’s activities, interviews with young people and excerpts of concerts. Especially enjoyable were the comments by three girls who introduced the pieces they composed this year, which were then played by professional musicians, sometimes including the composer herself! They were remarkable.

Also included were excerpts from InConcert’s annual concerts for 600 third-grade students that captured the students’ joy and excitement. And finally, they showed favorite clips of music selected from past concerts. You can access all these activities on YouTube at InConcert Sierra and livestream concerts every third Sunday at 2 p.m. for the rest of the season. They are also available at http://www.inconcertsierra.org and Facebook-InConcert.

It was a wonderful collaboration between two organizations, American Association of University Women and InConcert, who bring a remarkable richness to our community. You can also go to the University Women’s Nevada County website to view past and upcoming quality presentations.

Susan Due

Nevada City