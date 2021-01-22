Steve Kinsman: LaMalfa’s name will live in infamy

After Trump supporters invaded our Capitol and wreaked havoc and five people died, our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, joined with other members of his party and voted to disregard the votes of the majority of the citizens of Arizona and Pennsylvania and hand the electoral college votes of those two states to Donald Trump.

That he would so openly commit this act of sedition is unconscionable and utterly disregards the will of the American people. As a result, he and all of the members of his party who voted with him will forever be stained with the mark of treason against the United States.

As Mitt Romney said on the floor of the Senate, “Those who choose to continue to support his (Trump’s) dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. That will be their legacy.”

Had LaMalfa instead, like Republicans Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse and Romney, decided to uphold the oath that he took when he was sworn into office, his legacy would be great. Instead, he is revealed for posterity as a groveling sycophant to a criminal president and his name will live in infamy.

Steve Kinsman

Penn Valley

Editor’s note: The vote was a lawful act in the House in the certification hearing.