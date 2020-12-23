Stan Thomas-Rose: Regard for others
In her letter to the editor, Karen Schneekluth writes that Doug Fleming showed an “absolute disregard for residents and visitors to make their own decisions about their own safety” when he said, “Go someplace else where they don’t require masks,” and calls him immature and ill-advised.
Her characterization of his comment seems somewhat accurate, but only because of his dismissive and inflammatory language. Unfortunately, it seems to me that it is Karen’s statement that shows “absolute disregard” … for everyone else’s safety.
The primary effectiveness of mask-wearing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from those who are infected to those who are not; and those who become infected are contagious for days before the onset of symptoms, if they ever even show symptoms.
None of us can be certain we don’t have the virus. Refusing to wear a mask is putting the rest of us at risk, and defending those who refuse to follow that simple mandate is like defending the “right” to drink and drive.
In order to protect everyone’s health and our local economy, please wear a mask and keep some distance, especially now when there is a possible end to this in sight.
Stan Thomas-Rose
Grass Valley
