Skip Pollard: LaMalfa against America

U.S. Rep. LaMalfa: I am writing to express my extreme dissatisfaction with your having signed on to the amicus brief regarding the Texas lawsuit (to invalidate votes in four other states) that was summarily dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court — referred to by Pennsylvania officials as a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

Your support of this frivolous lawsuit and consistent kowtowing to a would-be dictator are shameful. Such actions serve only to weaken our great democracy and divide our country even further. By the time the Texas lawsuit was filed, we all knew who won the election. To claim otherwise was disingenuous.

To support such dangerous political theatrics to curry Trump’s favor was an abrogation of your responsibilities. You pledged an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump or the GOP. You were elected to serve the people, not the nefarious whims of the White House.

You’ve become an embarrassment to the citizens of the 1st District. As such, come 2022 I’ll work as hard as possible to see that you are unseated. I’ll support any responsible candidate who opposes you, whether Republican or Democrat. I’m sure I won’t be alone.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley