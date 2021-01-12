Shirley DicKard: Appalled by front page
I was appalled by The Union’s Jan. 7 front page, emphasis and coverage of the attack on our Capitol — an event that rocked our nation to the core. The day after a national crisis, The Union presented readers with a one-sided visual message (above the fold) that shouted divisiveness: “Stop the Steal.”
The indisputable lead story for all readers was that a mob attacked our Capitol and threatened our elected representatives. Instead, this assault was tucked beneath the fold as the secondary story.
If The Union’s intent was to provide a local slant to this national crisis, the rightful place for this coverage of a Nevada County protest was below the fold, along with a photo and article representing the alternate viewpoint that the election was a legitimate display of democracy at work.
Shirley Dickard
Camptonville
