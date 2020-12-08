Sharon Delgado: The value of local opinions
When I get the paper each day, I begin by turning to the opinion pages to read the Letters to the Editor and the Other Voices pieces first. I value knowing what my neighbors are thinking, even when I strongly disagree. But on Saturday, December 5, I was disappointed to discover that two of the Other Voices pieces were not written by local people. Rather, they were written by syndicated columnists. That in itself was a surprise and disappointment. But I also have to wonder why these two particular articles were chosen. One was by conservative columnist Dan Walters about how “School Closures May Be Killing Our Kids,” the other was a sarcastic commentary about Democrats by columnist Jacqueline Cartier. As The Union states: “The decision to print any submission is completely at the discretion of The Union’s editor.” I have to ask: what criterion was the editor using? I would rather just read what our local community members submit, perhaps tempered by The Union clarifying facts. Or at least balanced opinion pieces, clearly marked as syndicated columns.
Sharon Delgado
Nevada City
Editor’s note: We are proud that the flow of local viewpoints has allowed us to more rarely need to turn to commentary from outside the community, but the nature of the ebb and flow of submissions has always necessitated running these. We aim for at least a rough balance of conservative and liberal views over time.
