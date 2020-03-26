Senior programs cancelled, meals on wheels continues

Gold Country Community Services’ Congregate Lunch Cafe is closed to seniors and all activities and classes (including those at the Love Building in Grass Valley) have been cancelled. However the center is still open on Tuesday to deliver several days’ worth of meals to home bound clients, and to provide congregate diners with meals they can take home. Executive director Janeth Marroletti advises all seniors to self-isolate, and to follow the news for updates and guidelines. Gold Country Community Services is located in the Nevada City Senior Apartments, 841 Old Tunnel Rd., Grass Valley. Visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org for further details or phone 530-273-4961.