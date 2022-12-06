Scottie Hart: We must do better

Visiting the town of Arcata two weeks ago, waiting to meet friends on a chilly afternoon at the downtown plaza, I was dismayed to see three separate people sleeping on the ground there, curled against the cold. One in a sleeping bag on the damp ground, one in a sleeping bag on the concrete walkway, and a third on the grass with no protection at all. It was shocking that no one seemed to notice or care.

More recently I stopped at the Brunswick Safeway for a gallon of milk; it was about 4 p.m. on a gray fall Friday. Curled up on the cold sidewalk against the front of the neighboring store, apparently asleep, was a probably-youngish, probably-female small person, a thin jacket pulled up to cover her head.

Completely ignored by passersby.

In the moment, it isn’t particularly important how each of these folks became so desperate for a place to rest. It is just NOT OKAY that this is their reality. What kind of community ignores this level of struggle? Indeed, I have to ask myself, what kind of person ignores this extreme need???

There’s an old story: A man traveling a narrow, twisting road was ambushed by thieves. They beat him up, took his stuff (even his clothes), and left him for dead. Soon a religious leader passed by, pointedly ignoring the near-dead man. A second traveler, also a pillar of the community, did the same. Eventually a third passerby, who happened to belong to a viciously-despised cultural group, stopped and tended the man’s wounds, found him a place to recuperate, and paid for his care. The traditional account then asks, “Which person was neighborly?”

This wisdom story happens to come from the Christian sacred literature, but I hope the point is clear to all: Our neighbors are in distress. Is “I’m in a hurry,” “I’m too important,” “I don’t know what to do,” or “She is working out her karma” an acceptable response? What about, “There must be organizations that will address this.”

Is ignoring a person so desperate for rest and so short of resources that she is huddled on the wintry sidewalk all we neighbors are capable of?

I don’t believe that. Here in western Nevada County, we pride ourselves on our generosity, our large number of non-profits, our community spirit. We can, we must do better. I, for one, cannot casually accept my safe, comfortable life among loving friends while others struggle for such basics. Probably few of us can envision a complete solution to the issue of unhoused neighbors, but every one of us can think of something to contribute.

How will you help, Neighbor?

Scottie Hart lives in Western Nevada County