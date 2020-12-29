Sally Knutson: Wreaths Across America, a moving tribute

I would like to thank Elias Funez and Sandra Boyd for their outstanding photographs and coverage of the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 19. We had to make our ceremony smaller this year, but it was beautiful and your photos captured much of the heartfelt feelings we have for our veterans. The Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and I would like to thank all of you who bought wreaths and participated in laying them. Next year we hope to be able to expand our coverage again and lay wreaths at other cemeteries.

The Wreaths Across America organization is offering a two for one wreath sale right now, until Jan. 15. You can go on line directly to the site at http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ca0231p and scroll down until you find our St. Patrick’s, Greenwood and Sierra Lawn cemeteries and make your contribution directly. Or if you know a member of the DAR, you can call them for more information.

Again, thank you for a terrific job of telling our story. We look forward to next year and with your help, we will have a bigger and better display.

Additionally, the Grass Valley Police Department and the Vietnam Veteran Riders led a short parade through Grass Valley escorting the wreaths to the cemetery. Thank you so much for your participation. It was fun to be a part of that little parade.

And finally, thank you Bonnie Magnetti for your persistence and patience in putting this all together. Great job. Happy new year, everyone.

Sally Knutson

Nevada City