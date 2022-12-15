Sally Knutson: A time to remember and honor veterans
I am writing to remind everyone that Saturday, the 17th of December, is the annual Nationwide Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at noon. This is a time to remember and honor the veterans who served in the United States military.
After a short ceremony honoring all branches of the military, those in attendance are invited to help distribute the wreaths on graves marked with small US flags. As a wreath is laid, you are asked to say the name of the person who is being remembered.
This ceremony will happen rain or shine. Please plan to bring your family and attend this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on West Main Street in Grass Valley.
Sally Knutson, DAR co chairman, Wreaths Across America
Nevada City
Paul Schwartz: Is our future Green?
There is a global, national, and local movement adding passive and active green space to our communities. One of the unintended consequences is the propensity to attract gentrification and displacement along with the investment. Many…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments