Russ Jones: Well done, Bitney Prep
Kudos to Bitney Prep High School and social science teacher Tori Newman Harris for teaching students the fundamental value and critical importance of “knowing how the government works and what rights we are entitled to.”
As a retired career educator, it has been my lament throughout the past four years that there has clearly been a failure of large segments of our population to grasp the necessity to be critical consumers of information and protectors of the pillars of our democracy. How else to explain the blind “patriotism” of those who support a president who cares only about himself and his power?
Civics education may be the most important subject taught in schools, as we have to accept that nearly half of our fellow citizens must have been sleeping in class.
Russ Jones, former director
Bitney Prep High School
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Russ Jones: Well done, Bitney Prep
Kudos to Bitney Prep High School and social science teacher Tori Newman Harris for teaching students the fundamental value and critical importance of “knowing how the government works and what rights we are entitled to.”