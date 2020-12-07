Russ Jones: Well done, Bitney Prep

Kudos to Bitney Prep High School and social science teacher Tori Newman Harris for teaching students the fundamental value and critical importance of “knowing how the government works and what rights we are entitled to.”

As a retired career educator, it has been my lament throughout the past four years that there has clearly been a failure of large segments of our population to grasp the necessity to be critical consumers of information and protectors of the pillars of our democracy. How else to explain the blind “patriotism” of those who support a president who cares only about himself and his power?

Civics education may be the most important subject taught in schools, as we have to accept that nearly half of our fellow citizens must have been sleeping in class.

Russ Jones, former director

Bitney Prep High School