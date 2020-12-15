Ronnie Paul: Time to let go and move forward
In the decades that I’ve had the privilege to vote, my chosen candidates have both won and lost. In the past, I’ve carried anger for referees who’ve made bad calls, maintained grudges when I felt misrepresented, and remained defiantly inflexible when asked to forgive. It’s easy to hang on to injustices.
One day a friend asked me, “Would you rather be happy or right?” In considering the question, I eventually realized that whatever the outcome, it’s important to let go and move forward.
My heart aches when I read harsh and accusing online comments in The Union. Hopefully, Nevada County residents will finally recognize that our neighbors and community will be with us far longer than any presidential term.
Store closures, economic difficulties, feelings of isolation, health and fire concerns — it’s been a more than difficult year. No matter our political affiliations, religious beliefs or diet style, for the sake of repairing our community both economically and emotionally, can we at least attempt to move on from anger and resentment toward kindness and generosity?
It’s a hard habit to break, but I’ve learned that the need to be right exacts a heavy toll.
Ronnie Paul
Nevada City
