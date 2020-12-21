 Ron Lowe: Stimulus checks desperately needed | TheUnion.com
Ron Lowe: Stimulus checks desperately needed

Ron Lowe

Another stimulus check is needed for all Americans this holiday season. Millions of Americans need money now — just to pay for food and shelter. The failure of Congress to enact another large economic package would have dire consequences. Why were Republicans balking at another stimulus check?

Ron Lowe

Nevada City

