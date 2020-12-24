Ron Lowe: Christmas cheer
Wide eyes
shine in wonder —
It’s Christmas everywhere
It is good to be children
sometimes, and never better
than at Christmas
Love came down at Christmas,
Love all lovely, love divine;
Love was born at Christmas
Happy is the heart that believes in angels
To the holly and the ivy,
To the Christmas scent so sweet,
To all those who have gathered here,
You’ve made this day a treat
Outside snowflakes are falling,
There’s winter in the air,
But in our house it’s cozy
The best present
of all this holiday
Is your presence
May the spirit of Christmas
warm our hearts all year long
Grace and peace be with you
Kissed awake
a tender child
set the world aglow
I truly believe that if we keep telling the
Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs,
and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy
and happiness and peace to the world
Did the gifts she shared
teach her that the greatest gifts
are received in the giving
Let it be this time
that Christ is come
within me
May you have the gladness of Christmas which is hope
the spirit of Christmas which is peace
the heart of Christmas which is love
Even if it’s a little thing, do something for those who
have need of help, something for which you get no pay
but the privilege of doing it
On this Christmas, may we, the people of every race, nation and religion,
learn to love one another and let the peace of Christ prevail.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City
