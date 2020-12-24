Ron Lowe: Christmas cheer

Wide eyes

shine in wonder —

It’s Christmas everywhere

It is good to be children

sometimes, and never better

than at Christmas

Love came down at Christmas,

Love all lovely, love divine;

Love was born at Christmas

Happy is the heart that believes in angels

To the holly and the ivy,

To the Christmas scent so sweet,

To all those who have gathered here,

You’ve made this day a treat

Outside snowflakes are falling,

There’s winter in the air,

But in our house it’s cozy

The best present

of all this holiday

Is your presence

May the spirit of Christmas

warm our hearts all year long

Grace and peace be with you

Kissed awake

a tender child

set the world aglow

I truly believe that if we keep telling the

Christmas story, singing the Christmas songs,

and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring joy

and happiness and peace to the world

Did the gifts she shared

teach her that the greatest gifts

are received in the giving

Let it be this time

that Christ is come

within me

May you have the gladness of Christmas which is hope

the spirit of Christmas which is peace

the heart of Christmas which is love

Even if it’s a little thing, do something for those who

have need of help, something for which you get no pay

but the privilege of doing it

On this Christmas, may we, the people of every race, nation and religion,

learn to love one another and let the peace of Christ prevail.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City