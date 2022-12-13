Robert Holden: Tackling big issues

The Center for Wise Democracy (CWD), a non-profit headquartered in Port Townsend, WA, has developed a process for ensuring that the voice and wisdom of all the people—We The People—can be heard and act as a catalyst for implementing the social changes needed to solve society’s biggest issues, including climate change. Two members of the Center, along with its founder, Jim Rough, will bring their message to the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Conference in Chicago, December 11-16. A generous donation from the estate of Ned Crosby, inventor of the citizen’s jury process, made it possible for CWD to rent a booth at the AGU conference and offer scientists strategies needed to put their innovations into action.

For real and lasting change in social behaviors to occur, CWD believes that a global, We the People conversation is necessary. This ongoing conversation will facilitate shifts from collective inaction to the collective wisdom that leads to wise and effective action. Rough calls his approach the Wisdom Council Process. This process is articulated in his book, Society’s Breakthrough: Releasing Essential Wisdom and Virtue in All the People (2002). The approach has been adopted into the constitutions of two states in Austria and its use has consistently resulted in collective unity and creative options for addressing shared civic problems.

Joining Rough at AGU 2022 are two members of the Center for Wise Democracy: Robert Holden, a former climate scientist who quit when he realized that without collective and unified social change his scientific endeavors would be under-utilized, and Markus Goetsch, a consultant and lecturer from Bregenz. Austria. In an earlier role as a videographer, Goetsch worked on a documentary of his state’s Wisdom Council Process (In German the “Bürgerat”). After observing how the Wisdom Council Process evoked creative thinking and authentic unity across people with different perspectives, life circumstances, and belief systems, he traveled to the United States to learn more with Rough at the Center for Wise Democracy. Goetsch now teaches seminars in Dynamic Facilitation, the essential ingredient for ensuring the Wisdom Council Process can reliably lead to unified, positive actions.

To learn more about the Wisdom Council Process and its underpinning philosophy and structure, visit http://www.WiseDemocracy.org

Robert Holden

Nevada City