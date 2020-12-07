Rob Cairns: Heal the divide

Calm down. If you missed the news, the election is over. Biden won.

Continuing to bash Mr. Trump in particular and conservatives in general is not helpful. In fact, it’s counterproductive. It only drives a wedge further into the great divide in our country.

Instead, we have work to do to begin to heal the divide. The fact is that half the people in this country don’t see things the way you do. Rather than attacking “them,” sit down with one of them and have a real conversation.

Ask questions, honestly and without sarcasm, such as these: “What’s important to you? What are your concerns? What are your fears? What are your hopes? What are your priorities?”

I think you’ll find, as I have, that their answers will be very much like your own. Good. Ask more questions: “How can we work together to resolve these issues? Where is the common ground from which we can start?”

The toxic polarization in Washington and in our country will not be healed until we can heal it right here in our county. Let’s get to work rebuilding the UNITED States of America.

Rob Cairns

Nevada City