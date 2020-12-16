Richard Calkins: Republican Party principles

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa continued to destroy Republican Party principles and unity by supporting Texas efforts to discard election results in four states and give the presidency to the big loser in California. When conservative Republican leaders and the Supreme Court defended the vote, the mob supporting LaMalfa’s attack on states’ rights chanted, “Destroy the GOP!”

So, does LaMalfa care if he loses in court as long as his gang succeeds in completely changing the Reagan Party into the Trump Party?

Richard Calkins

Grass Valley