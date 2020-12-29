Richard Borlik: Poking fun — or not
The recent poem, “Humpty Dumpty” was much appreciated and very well-timed (although we really shouldn’t poke so much fun at our heroes Zuckerberg, Soros, et al, so soon, before they have completed the final rites to our once proud “Fourth Estate”).
On the other hand, better get those nursery rhymes in now, before the kinder and gentler regime of Cafeteria Joe and Kammy bans such nonsense as “hate speech” (rumor is the infamous Bible is also on the list).
And another thing, how many Associated Press writers does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: Three. One to supply the hyperbole, one to change the bulb, and the third to report all non-compliance issues to the big head.
Richard J. Borlik
Penn Valley
