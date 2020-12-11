Rich Kauffman: The zombie vote of 1960

Yes, dead people did indeed vote in the election of 1960, and it was the Chicago Zombie vote that pushed Kennedy over Nixon in the Electoral College totals. Nixon did finally win, though.

How? It took roughly eight years for the results of that vote chicanery to totally manifest itself. By that time Nixon became president and that name and title sounded good. But what occurred between 1960 and1968? Here’s a little bit of history.

First came the debacle known of the Bay of Pigs, which probably emboldened the Russians to secretly install ICBMs on the island nation of Cuba. Then came October of 1962 and we were on the brink of a world-wide nuclear war. There’s more: Friday, Nov. 22, 1963 — remember that date? But it doesn’t end there. Enter President Johnson and more deranged and outrageous outcomes. By the end of 1967 there were over 260,000 troops in Vietnam.

Turn the calendar to 1968 and we witness more chaos. April of that year Martin Luther King, Jr. is assassinated and two months later JFK’s brother Bobby is cut down. So you want to steal votes and see what happens? How about the riots in 1968 … something similar seems to be reoccurring in some of our blue cities and states of late.

However, Johnson had had enough by then, and announced he would not seek re-election. By the time the war was over, more than 53,000 lives were lost. The Viet Cong lost half a million. Have you seen the Vietnam wall? I’ve visited it twice.

So go ahead and have dead people vote, and throw in a few hundred thousand non-existing folks, for don’t they need to be in your count? Thanks, AZ, PA, WI, GA, MI and a couple others. We shall see how the off-year elections go in 2022.

