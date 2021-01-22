Ralph Laird: A welcome break from vitriolic banter
It was so refreshing to read “Nothing for an Answer?””(Jan. 8, Ideas & Opinions) in The Union.
It was a pleasant break from the you-know-what that seems to permanently occupy Page A4. Trump this, Democrats that. Pelosi this, Republicans that. Blah, blah, blah.
Count me among those of your readers (and I hope there are many) who find more interest in reading people’s thoughts on questions of the kind posed in “Nothing for an Answer?” than the constant and often vitriolic banter over our national politics.
Gimme a break. You did. Thank you.
Ralph Laird
Lake of the Pines
