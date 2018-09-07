R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot

R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiotR.L. CrabbCartoonistSeptember 7, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) R.L. CrabbCartoonistSeptember 7, 2018Submitted by R.L CrabbR.L. Crabb, Grass ValleyPrev of imagesNext Share Tweet Trending In: OpinionDon Rogers: The worst curse of ageTerry McLaughlin: New law will result in irreparable harm to California citizensHits & Misses: Solar-powered church a HITCarrying on quite the tradition: Nevada City Constitution Day weekendThomas Elias: California may soon assume proper presidential roleTrending SitewideNorth Fire: Blaze near Emigrant Gap grows to 1,274 acres, 43 percent containedSuspect arrested in sexual assault of Nevada County girlCouple arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen gemstones in Nevada CityDriver in Grass Valley taco run case held on drug sale charges