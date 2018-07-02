R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot

R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiotR.L. CrabbCartoonistJuly 2, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) R.L. CrabbCartoonistJuly 2, 2018Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Trending In: OpinionGeorge Boardman: How we deal with legal immigration will decide the future of our nationThomas Elias: California’s economic success explains low GOP voteR.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiotFeedbackGeorge Boardman: Now here’s a real shocker: The Bridgeport price tag is going up againTrending SitewideNevada City man dies in solo motorcycle crashRace Communications to acquire Nevada County’s Bright Fiber and its fiber network projectTree trouble: After tree falls on home, couple struggles to recover (PHOTO GALLERY)Nevada County judge issues sentence in child molestation case