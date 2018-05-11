 R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot | TheUnion.com

R.L. Crabb: It takes a village idiot

R.L. Crabb
Cartoonist
“I’ve prided myself that we’ve always been able to look around the corner, from same sex marriage to marijuana legalization and gun safety. Californians should demand this kind of forward thinking from our next governor.”

— Gavin Newsom, California’s lieutenant governor