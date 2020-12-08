Phil Alonso: Dear Friends of Interfaith Food Ministry

Today we take a moment to fully express what we feel in our hearts every day of the year at Interfaith Food Ministry, a feeling of immense gratitude for what we are able to accomplish when we bring together people who want to make their world a better place. We feel an immense gratitude for everyone who contributes in some way every year to make it possible to continue feeding the over 8,000 less fortunate neighbors in our community. We take part in enriching the well being of a person who receives IFM services, and to be able to bear witness and advocate for this with our actions in our current time is a miracle within itself.

Because of dedicated IFM volunteers, staff and many generous donors in recent months, IFM was able to raise the money to distribute enough food for 3,200 western Nevada County residents in need during November, making it possible for them to share in a holiday meal with their loved ones today.

We can’t thank you enough on this important holiday, during an unprecedented year with all the unexpected challenges set before us. To have one another in this space where we’re able to help those in need is truly something that we’re thankful for and aligns precisely with why we celebrate Thanksgiving. Many blessings to you and your families.

Phil Alonso

Executive director on behalf of Interfaith Food Ministry