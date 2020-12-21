Peter Arnold: Voter fraud in red states?
Election Day came and went and, as expected, Trump and followers started and have continued to trumpet mass election fraud.
At the time I ridiculed the idea, but recently I have concluded that they must be right. How, I ask, can one account for 7 million more votes for Trump than did in 2016? Surely impossible!
The answer is obvious: massive voter fraud to try to tip the scale in Trump’s direction, but not enough to clinch it for him. Perhaps we should have demanded recounts in some of the really red states?
Peter Arnold
Grass Valley
Mindy Oberne: Funds raised for Hospitality House
I wanted to thank all those who came out to support my fundraiser for Hospitality House that happened Dec. 5 and 6.