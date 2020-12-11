Paul D. Hauck: The myth of a rigged election
In Jo Ann Rebane’s letter of December 9, she asks why Progressives don’t urge vigorous investigation of “voting irregularities.” The answer is that the Trump Justice Department and FBI, attorneys working on the President’s behalf (though most reputable ones have abandoned the cause as absurd), and Republican governors and secretaries of state have investigated these thoroughly and have yet to find, according to Attorney General Barr, any evidence that would result in a change in the election result.
The myth of a rigged election is exposed when no one brings evidence of this crime into a court of law. It appears that people making outrageous claims about dishonest voting machines, dead people voting, votes discarded in rivers, etc. are perfectly willing to repeat this to anyone who puts a microphone in front of them but not willing to make them under oath. The threat of perjury charges seems to cool much of the heated rhetoric.
The threat to the Republic is not in “voting irregularities” but in some Americans’ attack on every institution — judicial, press, law enforcement, intelligence services — that dares to function independent of the president’s demands.
Paul D. Hauck
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Karen Schneekluth: Doug Fleming should be ashamed
I was extremely disappointed to read City Council member Doug Fleming’s response to the opposition people may have to this mask mandate newly instituted in Nevada City.