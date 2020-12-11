Paul D. Hauck: The myth of a rigged election

In Jo Ann Rebane’s letter of December 9, she asks why Progressives don’t urge vigorous investigation of “voting irregularities.” The answer is that the Trump Justice Department and FBI, attorneys working on the President’s behalf (though most reputable ones have abandoned the cause as absurd), and Republican governors and secretaries of state have investigated these thoroughly and have yet to find, according to Attorney General Barr, any evidence that would result in a change in the election result.

The myth of a rigged election is exposed when no one brings evidence of this crime into a court of law. It appears that people making outrageous claims about dishonest voting machines, dead people voting, votes discarded in rivers, etc. are perfectly willing to repeat this to anyone who puts a microphone in front of them but not willing to make them under oath. The threat of perjury charges seems to cool much of the heated rhetoric.

The threat to the Republic is not in “voting irregularities” but in some Americans’ attack on every institution — judicial, press, law enforcement, intelligence services — that dares to function independent of the president’s demands.

Paul D. Hauck

Penn Valley