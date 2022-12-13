Patti Galle: The changing face of homelessness

The entire face of homelessness has changed. It is no longer the image of unemployed men, scouting the streets for a cup of soup, families evicted, or the down on your luck street living people. Not that those people don’t exist, they do, but services are much more readily available and solutions to homelessness are becoming a priority for Counties.

Today we don’t have a homeless problem, we have a drug problem. Attend to any tent camps along roads or camps in the woods, and you will see primarily drug addiction.

When I was working with the homeless, at least in the beginning, I was certain that our chronic homeless just needed services. Food, clothing, showers, counseling, and a hand up. It took a while, but I finally realized that addressing drug addiction was the only thing that would affect homelessness. But many are not interested in rehabilitation. Addiction grabs the neurons in the brain and makes it an incredibly hard task to make changes. For some, it is impossible. I personally have witnessed people in over 10-years of drug addiction and homeless with no ability to make a difference in their lives. Some have grown through being a teenager, young person, to older citizen entirely on the streets, drug addicted. The truth is homelessness through misfortune is much easier to address and provide service for. People who are motivated to be a part of society and contribute are much easier to help. People who are addicted and are unable to maintain a home, get a job, interact with the community end up a liability for everyone.

Nevada County is definitely on track to understanding what they are faced with. No doubt, without the critical rise in homelessness and the impact of trash, crime, and disease, thrust on the community they might have continued to basically ignore the issue. Today there are funds available and programs that address the issue. And, in all fairness, it is an extremely hard and complex problem to solve. Phebee Bell, Director of Behavioral Health has it right in realizing that if you rehab a person then return them to the streets, you just ignite the revolving door. She is working hard to move people who are willing to go through drug rehab, into housing which gives them a much higher chance of staying clean.

Still, the biggest issue we have is how do you deal with the people who do not want to rehab yet trash our environment, commit crime, are sometimes violent, and in general wreak havoc on the rest of us? Some might go right to law enforcement and say they should be arrested and in jail. You have just opened the door of the completely failed court system that literally recycles people through the system over and over and over again. For some reason, the very system set up to reduce crime encourages it to continue and opens and closes the door for them, many for a lifetime. Just follow the County jail media report. It won’t be long until you begin to see a pattern of in and out, over and over.

In reality, we need leaders within the leaders we have. We need them to say “enough.” Whatever it takes, we need to do it. I hear the new Nevada City police chief Dan Foss might be willing to step up and move with an attitude of addressing the problem via solutions. He might stop just accepting the drain on law enforcement and abuse of the citizens. Fingers crossed.

There is no doubt the system is broken, and we are just trying to manage problems within that broken system. We can fix it. Globally communities are dealing with the same issue and no doubt some are finding solutions that work.

Let’s keep the light on finding solutions to a homeless problem seeped in addiction. And, of course, continue the good work in helping those who want to be helped.

To those who have experienced homelessness due to misfortune or tragedy, my best hope is that you can get all the services you need. Reach out, someone is there.

Patti Galle was a homeless advocate for over 10 years in Grass Valley and now lives in El Dorado Hills. She can be reached at pjgalle@yahoo.com .