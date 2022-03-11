Our View: When the county closes a door …

Few likely thought that such drama could come from opening a door.

A judge’s decision last week to impose a restraining order against Teine Rebane Kenney will leave reverberations throughout the county. So will the decision against imposing a similar order for two others, Jacquelyn and Chip Mattoon.

This is, hopefully, the cap to a series of incidents Nevada County has experienced over the past two years. What started as pushback by a few businesses against closing in the early days of the pandemic soon grew into outright hostility against local government. Unmasked meeting attendees berating the Board of Supervisors. People spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

And then this moment on Jan. 20, when local elections officials say three people forced their way inside the office, pushing against a door an elections worker was trying to keep shut.

Maybe this is exactly what our county needed — a push that led to court action, and a restraining order against the person accused of entering the elections office.





And, just maybe, county residents now collectively issue a sigh and say, “enough.”

It’d be surprising if you’re not tired of reading about the pandemic, and masks, and people on both sides fighting over them. We’re sure tired of writing about them.

However, there’s a reason this newspaper continues to cover, and will continue to write about, these issues: They go to the heart of the times we’re living through. These issues are staples of life in Nevada County, and must be examined, and documented, if we’re to better ourselves and the community in which we live.

This restraining order isn’t about one person pushing inside a government office. It’s a flashpoint in the age of COVID-19. There are lessons for Nevada County in moments like these, if we’re open to learning them.

The largest one, quite simply, is: Actions have consequences.

Critics can argue that mask mandates violate the First Amendment, as Kenney did. They can scoff at elections officials’ alleged fear of people bursting into a public office.

Those are nothing but empty words uttered in a tatty marketplace of ideas. What this community needed — and what it received — was a decision from a magistrate that came with consequences.

And the message is: Stop. Stop the bluster, stop the rhetoric, and act like reasonable adults.

Despite fighting with ourselves, crying about mask rules, spreading misinformation about the vaccine, despite everything all of us have endured these past two years, we just might get through this.

Kenney is the target of the restraining order, but everyone can learn from its impact. It’s like hitting 90 mph on the Interstate, then seeing a cop pull over the car in front of you.

Maybe you thought you should continue acting this way, or you just figured the authorities would never enforce their rules.

Now you know they will.

One sad irony in all this is that since the events of Jan. 20, the statewide mask mandate has expired. Many students are no longer required to wear masks in class, and no rule forces people to wear them in public.

If Kenney and the Mattoons had waited a handful of weeks, all of this could have been avoided.

Now the country, and the world, is slowly returning to a new kind of normal. We’ve suffered through the worst, have persevered and are on the precipice of something new, and better, and we are stronger for it.

The doors to our regular lives are finally open.

Well, for some of us, at least.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com