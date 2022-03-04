Our View: What’s really important

The Nevada Union High School mask brouhaha began, quite simply, with an email.

It then grew into empty classrooms and kids watching a movie in the middle of the school day. The school board formally broke with the state, saying administrators would no longer force students to wear masks. Teachers and parents took sides.

If the school system had waited just a week, we might have avoided more fuel on the fire, and kept our kids in the classroom.

And, at least in this case, foresight was 20/20 — or it should have been.

But maybe we needed this. The clumsy maneuvers by administrators and teachers showed us that distrust and resentment have been breeding for the past two years in our school system. Now the wounds are open for all to see, giving us an opportunity to not just heal, but also move forward.





The tussle began when Superintendent Brett McFadden in a message pointed to the obvious: It’s hard to enforce a mask rule in schools once the statewide mandate had ended. Students would no longer be excluded from class if they didn’t wear a mask.

That was effective on Feb. 21. The next day, the district’s school board in a vote approved the superintendent’s move.

That Wednesday, Feb. 23, a host of NU kids sat in a theater and watched a movie because too many teachers didn’t go to work. The school closed Thursday and Friday.

Teachers who opted against going to school had their reasons: There was a clause in a memorandum of understanding calling for any decision like that to go through the teachers union. Some teachers have expressed fear over the state yanking their credentials for failing to follow the still-intact state mandate about masks in schools.

Administrators, for their part, are worried about how things will shake out once we get past this point.

“I am very, very concerned that, when we get past this, it’s going to take years to repair the damages in the relationships and trust,” McFadden has said.

That’s putting it mildly.

It would be easy to simply support the teachers in this matter with no second thought. They’re the ones who have suffered verbal abuse for the past two years over mask mandates, and everything else associated with the pandemic. They’ve dealt with in-person, hybrid and remote teaching. They’re on the front lines, teaching our children as we live our lives.

But it’s never that easy. The school board was elected by this community to make decisions just like this. The union, and its teachers, aren’t there to be administrators. Teachers are there to teach.

Until, of course, they chose not to be there. Try that at any other job and see how it turns out.

Set all this aside for the moment, and look at it from the angle of 20/20 foresight. We knew the state would talk about this issue on Monday. Sure enough, officials declared that masks won’t be required in classrooms after March 11, though they will be recommended.

Everyone saw this coming. The NU drama could have been completely sidestepped if administrators and the school board had waited a week. Teachers would have continued going to school. Sure, they would have kept disciplining kids for failing to wear a mask, but only for another two weeks. We all would have seen the calendar date circled, knowing when the rules would change. Instead we opened up the wounds, and most everyone felt the cut.

But now that they’re open, let’s do something about them. Administrators can promise to abide by a memorandum of understanding, instead of scrapping it when they no longer want it. Teachers can once again focus on the students.

And all of us can return to what’s really important — educating our county’s youth.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com