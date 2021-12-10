Our View: Time for a toy run

The Nevada County Toy Run needed a miracle.

It got one.

A staple of our community. An annual tradition. One of the unique stamps that puts Nevada County on the map. All these are true of the toy run, which happens today.

If you live on the route, you hear the rumble of the motorcycle engines as they pass by, parade style, each year. As a participant, you carry toys for children who otherwise would have received nothing on Christmas morning. As someone on the sidewalk, watching the motorcycles pass by, you are filled with the holiday spirit, and maybe just decide that next year, you’ll get involved yourself.

That’s what happened to Chelci Buehler, one of the organizers of this year’s event. She says she can’t remember a Christmas when she didn’t watch or volunteer at the toy run.





And when she heard that Thom Staser, the event’s founder, was stepping down, Buehler and others stepped up.

Staser deserves a standing ovation for the event. Each year he dutifully completed the forms required for street closures. He wrangled the food and toy donations. He even creatively augmented definitions for the day, ensuring people that it never rained on the toy run.

Of course, it never did.

Staser created and perpetuated one of the premier events of the season. Now the torch has been passed, and the legacy will continue.

This year’s toy run will be slightly different from past years. The route will avoid downtown Grass Valley. Also, Highway 49 won’t have a portion of it shut down for participants.

That’s a product of a hastily arranged toy run, and to be expected. It doesn’t take away from the core mission — getting families in need food and kids their toys for the holiday — and it’ll be fixed by next year.

There will always be some kinks the first year a miracle rolls around.

The organizers have already gained valuable experience. They’ve sought out sponsors, secured monetary donations, and ensured enough food and toys will be provided. Today, the toy run will proceed, and organizers, as well as this community, will see the tradition continue.

All that’s missing is you.

The toy run is just one of a handful of events this time of year created because of a need. Donation Day, which has a history spanning over 100 years, once again returns. The Christmas Meals Project not only helps with food, but also sleeping bags, tents, hand warmers, and a whole lot more. Chabad of Grass Valley recently met an all-or-nothing fundraising goal.

This community’s generosity extends far past the holiday season. Hospitality House started as a nomadic homeless shelter, and has grown into a major resource for our area. Interfaith Food Ministry was a group of churches banding together to form a pantry. Now it, along with The Food Bank of Nevada County, has grown into a staple many people who live here couldn’t do without.

It’s fun to watch the roaring motorcycles go by during the toy run, seeing bikers with stuffed teddy bears strapped to their backs as they head toward the fairgrounds. It’s also fun, and rewarding, to participate yourself.

That can be through a donation, either a gift or money, to the cause of your choice. It can be through volunteer work. And it can also be by patronizing the businesses who step up and sponsor these local efforts to keep people clothed and fed during the coldest time of the year.

Working together, each in our own chosen way, we can ensure the miracles keep coming.

