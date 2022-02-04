Our View: They’re playing our song

Every two years, the music starts to play.

The tones are instantly recognizable, and emblazoned in our minds. Only a few melodies reach the universal stage, and the Olympic theme is one of them.

And, once again, regional competitors get to hear it live.

Over 10 athletes with ties to the Truckee-Tahoe area will represent our country in Beijing. These skiers and snowboarders are at the pinnacle of their abilities. Only the best stand on the world stage, and of those, only a select few are named Olympians.

We all have reasons to be proud.





This top is the place where nobody goes, except the select few. It’s summiting Everest. It’s working all your life to find gold, then striking it after years of grueling work.

We hope our local Olympians find all the gold they can in Beijing.

These games showcase the best of every participating country, as well as prove that the world’s nations can set aside their problems — at least superficially — and show goodwill.

They also show the pageantry possible when those differences are put on the sidelines.

How long does it take for every country’s representatives to march past during opening ceremonies? Their colors burst as they parade before the crowd, flags in the air, hands waving.

The training required to be a part of that moment is something most of us will never know. Time, effort, and money, all necessary to create the people who will bear our nation’s flag in this ultimate event.

We all have our favorites, the athletes who, regardless of nationality, rise to the top for whatever reason. Their names echo through the years, then appear on cereal boxes — a strange and welcome cap to a successful Olympics. We cheer for our chosen athletes, while hoping it’s America that always gets the gold.

Maybe we see a piece of ourselves in them, a dream we deferred and realized in the man or woman on the television. It doesn’t matter where they come from. What matters is the dream, the chance at achievement, that feeling we all share, on or off any playing field.

For many, watching the Olympics is a family event, passed down through generations. The house picks its favored events, and people jockey for the best seat when they arrive.

And, despite what you might hear, everyone loves curling.

The Olympic Games are about the athletes, to be sure, but they’re also about us. Not just in the pride we have in those who compete, but in our country as well.

We need this — a reason to put away the politics and the division and the rancor that eats us. The games give us a version of our country everyone can support. Every two years we can share a common dream, cheer for the same people and not worry about anyone’s political stripes.

During the Olympics, we are Americans, without division.

Finally, it’s time. Put away work, and school, and daily distractions that pull at us. Find your spot at the bar, or the living room, or outdoors, lying on the car hood, listening to the radio.

You hear that? They’re playing our song.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com