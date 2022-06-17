Our View: There’s always another election

This past election has some people scratching their heads, at least the ones who know we just had an election.

The June 7 primary election in Nevada County, once all votes are counted, will likely bring in a turnout around 50%, whether in person, drop box or by mail. Votes are still being tallied, but it’s obvious our county isn’t going to attain the turnout it’s used to, at least in general elections.

In past elections, not that long ago, our county was near the top in turnout. In the November 2012 election, we had a turnout of 82.9%. It was 75.4% in November 2016, and 87.6% in November 2020.

No surprises why turnout hit the roof in those years.

In off years, our county doesn’t do nearly as well. It was 44.6% in June 2014, and 57% in June 2018.

It would appear we need a president, or unprecedented anger, to get people to the polls in anything resembling droves.

You’d have thought a push to remove all five supervisors, a rancorous clerk-recorder race and our federal lawmakers at each other’s throats would have brought out the voters of all stripes.

Instead, at least half of those eligible to vote sat this one out.

Is it that we’re happy with the way things are and comfortable with the status quo? Is it that we’re despondent about the way things are and can’t be bothered to cast a vote?

Or is it as simple as we’re a frantic population concerned, rightly, about our jobs, houses, marriages, children — the large and infinitesimal things that comprise our lives — and are merely waiting for the November election, or maybe the next presidential one?

Or maybe just too lazy to take a little time away from our TV sets, our social media feeds, our many other diversions.

It’s not just us sitting on the benches. Some candidates couldn’t be bothered to campaign, much less run.

Sheriff Shannan Moon and District Attorney Jesse Wilson would have had a race, though their opposition didn’t qualify. That means both incumbents are ensured a four-year term that starts in January.

The sheriff and district attorney, just walking through the door for another term. They’re both fine and capable people, but there’s nothing wrong with a little competition. It would have given people a chance to ask Moon about the deputy-involved fatal shootings that have occurred under her watch, and Wilson about the lingering after-action report in the Sage Crawford shooting death.

Then there’s the 3rd Congressional District race and Democratic candidate David Peterson. Here’s a candidate who paid the thousands of dollars to declare, then performed a disappearing act. A website, a few tweets and not much else.

Candidate or casual voter, are we nothing more than a political scale that must have a certain amount of pressure applied to it before we act? Must gas reach over $6 before we vote the bums out, or must another school shooting occur before words are translated into ballots?

We want everyone to be engaged, active voters, and we want a strong slate of candidates every time an election rolls around. But are we doing anything other than voting? Because that act, while essential, isn’t enough.

People need to find candidates and ballot measures they believe in and get involved in the political process. Democracy isn’t supposed to be full contact, but it should be participatory. Door knocking, sign posting and, yes, campaign contributions all play a role in boots-on-the-ground politics. Not sign stealing and dirty tricks. That’s likely a big reason people are turned off by politics.

For those who’d prefer to keep their money, and their opinions, to themselves, there’s always the task we all should perform each election — educating ourselves.

The great thing is, it’s easy. The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County hosts forums every election cycle. All the candidates might not appear for them, but you can bet the local ones do.

The forums are posted online while information is mailed to your door. Most every candidate has a website, and this newspaper interviews local candidates and writes stories about their races.

Officials are still counting ballots from the June 7 election, but it’s over. If you didn’t vote, that chance is gone.

The great thing about elections, though, is that even if you missed the last one, there’s always another just around the corner.

