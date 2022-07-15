Our View: The wrong count

Nevada County got all dressed up for the recount, then was stood up.

That’s a hard pill to swallow, especially when you look at the $10,000 cost the county racked up just prepping for the recount in the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race.

The effort hyped by Randy Economy — the former Gavin Newsom recall bigwig and conservative radio talk show host — was never going to take flight.

Natalie Adona, the winner of the clerk-recorder race, won with 67.9% of the vote. Jason Tedder, on behalf of whom Economy was seeking the recount, took 23.3%.

That’s one hell of a hurdle to overcome. Or, in another word, impossible.

Economy in interviews was clear. This wasn’t about the margin of victory. It’s about the process and chain of custody, he said.

But the total cost, around $83,000, proved too high. Economy in a statement said that, “Despite this setback, I will continue to investigate this election and others occurring throughout California that do not pass the sniff test.”

The only ones sniffing here are the taxpayers of Nevada County who are picking up the $10,000 tab — an amount estimated by county counsel — for a recount that isn’t happening.

What was this pageantry really about? On the surface, it looks like a play by an out-of-towner for publicity. That’s the kind version. More bluntly, this is an attempt to throw doubt on an election, a move that’s been occurring across the country over the past two years.

What, specifically, was wrong about the clerk-recorder election? That question never got answered, at least not properly. Tedder, who claimed in a letter to the county that he’s been harassed by phone or email after this story went public, has failed to pick up the phone or answer an email giving any answer.

That’s a poor look for someone who’s still claiming he wants to be an elections official and public servant.

And it goes straight to the heart of what this whole effort truly was: a joke. Tedder, Economy and every voter in this state has the right to call for this recount. No one should dispute that. But the reason behind that recount plays a huge role in how we, the voters of Nevada County, should view it.

We condemn the person speeding on his way to the casino and praise the man speeding while driving someone to the emergency room. The act is the same, but the motivation is what matters when you’re standing before the judge.

In the case of recounting the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race, everyone in this county is the judge.

Economy’s publicity stunt may be over, but it likely won’t be the last. We can only hope that in the future, candidates with purer intentions run for office and the carnival barkers like Economy stay on the sidelines.

Potential candidates for office need to understand the rules, both written and unspoken. Be qualified for the job you seek. Understand that a thick skin is needed. People will verbally attack you, and you better have the character to stand up to those attacks, answer them and move on.

And if you do co-opt someone like Economy after you’ve lost an election, it’s best to answer the phone when the media calls.

It’s unlikely we’ll see such a political utopia in our lifetimes. At best, we can only hope that the next time someone makes us spend $10,000 to prep for the big dance, they at least have the courtesy to show up.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com