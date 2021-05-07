Our View: The return of the fair

The Nevada County Fair was like a patient on the operating table.

Our community rallied around it last year, willing it to survive. We devised alternatives that might have worked, offered prayers, anything that could bring us the annual event.

All those efforts failed, and for the first time in a long time, there was no fair.

We waited through long, cold months. Plenty of other events at the Nevada County Fairgrounds had been canceled as well. All the events across the community had been canceled. Christmas with the grandparents, New Year’s Eve, marked off the calendar.

Even with the advent of the vaccine, the fair’s future remained unknown. We stood, as if in a hospital waiting room, glancing at the window for any sign of life.

It arrived suddenly, an electric shock through the community. The fair will open from Aug. 11 to 15, followed by the Draft Horse Classic in September and Country Christmas Faire in November.

It’s like a friend — no, part of the family — almost lost to us and now returning.

This isn’t fortunate happenstance we can just let pass by without acknowledging. There are actions we still must take.

First among them is the vaccine. No longer restricted to adults above a certain age, at least one version of the shot is available to anyone 16 and over. Hopefully, vaccines for children will soon be available.

Having as many people as possible vaccinated is how we return to normal life. It’s how we have a fair steeped in normalcy.

And despite anyone’s personal politics, that’s what everyone really wants.

A hospital patient released after a year, this fair will draw well-wishers and the curious to its gates. People who have stayed away will make a point to attend. They’ll crowd into nearby parking lots, cross hot asphalt and step through the entrance into a temporary world. They’ll shake hands with strangers, offer thanks for what they’ve done to make this event happen, and remember how much they missed this.

We all did.

You can see the transformation of the fairgrounds happening now. This past weekend it held a volunteer work day, which drew some 200 people. They raked pine needles, painted benches, performed building maintenance and prepared the earth for the path of marigolds that will soon greet visitors.

Soon the nonprofits will breathe life into Treat Street. Their buildings, quiet for far too long, will come alive again. The line for the corn dogs will curve around that structure. Children will run through dusty streets with their funnel cakes.

Electricity will course through the fair like never before.

Everything might not be as we remember it. Staff will work toward making the fair as safe as it can be. Attendees might need to wear masks. We must continue to stay safe.

That’s just another reason to get vaccinated, so we can stand shoulder to shoulder and watch the hay-baling contest. So we can nudge our friends as we near being able to shout, “Bingo!”

We’ll stand in line for our favorite rides before rushing to watch the next band. We’ll breathe the scents and witness the sights only found in this place.

We’ll greet old friends with hugs like we haven’t seen them in years, like we’re gathered by the bedside of a hospital patient who after over a year opened their eyes.

And said their first word.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com