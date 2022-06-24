Our View: Take pride

There will always be opponents to change.

Some people, to this day, emphasize that they’re honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, as opposed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the latter’s holiday. Or, more recently, the rise of snide remarks from detractors about Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

Now, here in Nevada City, a Pride Dance Party was canceled over fears of violence.

Nevada City Councilwoman Daniela Fernandez announced the decision on social media, noting pride flags being vandalized and taken. She said homophobic signs have appeared in town.

It’s a sad statement about our community when an event, regardless of its purpose, is canceled over fears of violence.

Things are rarely easily divided into good and bad, and this incident is no exception. There’s more to the cancellation of this event than the appearance of rainbow flags during one month out of the year, and the subsequent backlash. Fernandez cited fears of violence. Stuart Baker, the chamber’s director, said it was an insurance issue, which Fernandez disputes.

Regardless, let’s ensure this doesn’t devolve into an “us versus them” scenario. We all choose to live here, for various reasons, and make this our home. We certainly don’t agree about politics, religion and countless other subjects, but we must agree that, collectively, we comprise this community. “The community” isn’t a separate entity we visit occasionally. It’s us, and we tend to disagree about plenty of things.

And, when done without violence or threats of violence, there’s nothing wrong with that.

People can oppose the public display of pride flags on public property. However, no one should be penning hate mail or make any threatening communication over them.

We can change as a society, and have conflict and disagreements about that change without violence or the threat of violence. That, we would argue, is the American way.

We have holidays and observances like MLK Day, Juneteenth, the Fourth of July and Pride Month, among many reasons, to focus our attention on the purpose of the observation and the people who contributed to the message and meaning behind that observance.

This month gives us the perfect opportunity to remember and honor Charles Woods and David Osborn.

They didn’t live their entire lives in Nevada City, but they are partially responsible for the overall historical character of downtown.

Woods had a passion for art and architecture, and had said he had a dawning awareness about Nevada City being a “unique relic of the Victorian period, although damaged and neglected.” He and his partner fled the city during the 1960s during the construction of the freeway, spending much of their time after its completion trying to help the city heal.

They hosted workshops at their Commercial Street gift shop and home, and helped usher passage of an ordinance meant to protect the buildings that weren’t demolished in the freeway construction. Woods also co-founded KVMR.

Longtime City Manager Beryl Robinson said the pair helped move the city forward and glue itself back together.

Osborn died in 2002. Woods died in 2011.

We remember and honor our founding fathers on July Fourth and do the same for our fallen soldiers, active service members, laborers and others on their respective days. Pride Month gives us the chance to do the same for people like Woods and Osborn, and countless others who have contributed to our community.

It also gives young people who might not get it at home or school the opportunity to gather with others who share their beliefs and struggles. Fernandez said she was particularly concerned about the youth. We all should be. They’re the next generation of people like Woods and Osborn, and they deserve a space where they can meet, dance and be themselves.

Some folks will never change. They’ll always send hate mail. But they, like us, will pass.

The community will change. Let’s make a point while we’re here that it’s for the better.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com