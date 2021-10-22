Our View: Redressing the government

You really feel for our local elected officials sometimes, considering what they go through.

Of course, this isn’t a majority of the time, or even a plurality of time. Just sometimes, you see what their job entails, and you think, I’m glad that’s not me.

Two cases in point: A group of people who speak to the Board of Supervisors about the COVID-19 vaccine, and a separate group that wants to talk to the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board about Critical Race Theory.

Now, The Union Editorial Board will always advocate for open doors and direct participation by a government’s constituents. However, that doesn’t mean unlimited time for redressing your government about some grievances.

This isn’t a fine line our elected officials are drawing. The rules are clear, though they could use a bit more detail.





Right now, speakers at public comment get three minutes. That can appear both too short for those speaking and too long, depending on who’s listening.

It also adds up quickly. Have 10 people who want to talk, mix in the time it takes to switch speakers, and you’ve just spent over 30 minutes hearing people talk about who knows what.

Anyone who listened to the cannabis public comment at supervisor meetings a few years back knows this well.

Speakers have been known to repeat the same points, and break the three-minute rule as if it were a newspaper deadline. Still, this system is essential. People have the right to talk to their elected leaders, regardless of the topic. It’s precisely why a public comment period exists for items not appearing on the agenda.

Don’t feel too bad for the elected officials. To quote from a famous movie: They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into.

We don’t need rules excluding people from speaking, but instead clarified rules to allow more speech.

That became evident with the CRT discussion. Board members disagreed over whether the group, named Protecting American Ideals, should be allowed to give a presentation.

The question should be: Why shouldn’t they be allowed to present? Why should any local group with a stake in its government be prevented from speaking?

Go through the right steps. Contact the appropriate board, sign up, make your preparations and then deliver the presentation.

Maybe it’s only allowed at one meeting every two months, as long as it’s allowed. And if someone or some group believes false information was delivered, well, they have the right to give their own presentation in response.

The same is true for the supervisors. It shouldn’t matter that a series of people returns each meeting to deliver the same, or similar, talking points. Some harsh words are expected when voters talk to their representatives. As long as a basic level of civility is maintained, and basic decorum followed, there is no problem.

Civility — that’s really what’s missing in many of these cases. And not just at a local supervisor or school board meeting, but across our country.

People can be loud, passionate and even angry while remaining respectful. Remain focused, explain your argument, and talk about the problem, not the person.

People come to these meetings to have their voice heard. Few are interested in name calling and mud slinging, and those who are aren’t looking for real solutions.

The issues that draw people to these meetings come and go, seemingly like passing waves. The countywide cannabis discussion from years ago dominated supervisor meetings, leading to marathon sessions of public comment. Then the Community Advisory Group was formed, and more public comment was held.

Now cannabis is barely a blip on the comment screen, with vaccinations and CRT taking its place.

Two years from now, what will have pushed those issues off stage?

In the grand scheme, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that we have a set of rules that gives everyone the ability to speak to their government when it formally convenes.

And if some of those comments make your cringe at times, well, just think — it could be you sitting at the council dais.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com