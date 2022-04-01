Our View: No perfect process for mine

The remnants of Nevada County’s mining history sit in our downtowns, decorations heralding back to a different time.

It has its place in the books. Few will deny that. We were a mining town. It happened, and now we’ve moved on.

Some folks at Rise Gold Corp. would argue with that.

That’s the company that wants to reopen the Idaho-Maryland Mine and once again turn Grass Valley — and, really, western Nevada County — into a gold mining town.

Little surprise, many people are opposed to this plan and they’re not shy about letting you know. They came out in force on March 24 at a meeting of the Nevada County Planning Commission, which listened for hours to people opposed to the mine. It’s part of a lengthy process, and this won’t be the last public hearing on the issue.





There will always be people opposed to any project, with little argument backing them up. But we now have a document to shake when arguing to the decision makers about the mine. The draft environmental impact report, for good or ill, is a major source of information proponents and detractors can use when making their arguments.

And a baseline of facts about the mine is something we all need.

The Board of Supervisors will ultimately make a decision on whether the mine can reopen. The lengthy process, and virtual assurance of litigation at some point, means the current slate of supervisors might not have the final say.

That brings up a key aspect of this process — the people who make the decision. Do we want elected officials to follow the will of the majority on every issue, or make choices they feel are right? Are we looking for representatives to do what we want, or what they think is best?

And is the board going through the bureaucratic motions already knowing what it’s going to do, or truly listening to the people and basing its decision on their views?

The mine needs supervisors to grant it special permission to operate on that land. This isn’t a hurdle easily scaled by a few meetings and a checked box, along with a willing populace happy to see a reopened mine.

That definitely isn’t the case.

What is abundantly clear is that there is a large, vocal number of people opposed to the mine, and an obvious lack of organized support for it. The oppositions unhappy with the plans to reopen the mine and with the perceived reputation of the company seeking to reopen it. They’re pointing to issues of noise, traffic, pollution, water quality, jobs, and that perennial bogeyman of every project — aesthetics.

And they’re right to point to these things. We all deserve answers, but we must accept them when received, not claim “fake news” when facts don’t fit a particular narrative, and use lawsuits to extend the process into another decade. (Though that would be a near certainty with an approval.)

Many of these answers remain far in the future. There’s still a final environmental impact report that must come out, and the county’s economic impact report hasn’t yet been released.

Will the facts within change anyone’s mind? Isn’t that what you’d hope for supervisors, if they felt different from you — that the facts would sway them to your side?

Sure, but only if the facts make them think your way, right?

Nevada County is a special place. We wouldn’t live here otherwise. But it’s not just home to us in the here and now. It’s home to our past and the future, the latter of which our county supervisors have large sway over with the fate of the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

What can we do, except have our voices heard in public comment and at the ballot box?

It’s not a perfect process, but then again, neither is the process for reopening the mine.

